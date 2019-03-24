Day of colour at the Leeds Holi Festival

Powered colours were thrown as DJs, live music and street food were enjoyed at the Leeds Holi Festival today (Saturday). The non-stop party, which started at noon, is being staged at Church Leeds on Woodhouse Lane. The festival, also known as Rang Barse, is sponsored by Asian restaurant chain Aagrah and was organised by the Leeds Indian Student Association and Leeds Beckett and Leeds University student unions. Designed to bring cultures together and celebrate diversity, today's event was held ahead of a bigger outdoor colour festival planned for Millennium Square in May.

1. Colourful event Powdered paints were thrown.

2. Weekend fun Colours were splashed at Church Leeds on Saturday

3. Festival of colour The event celebrated cultures.

4. Celebration A bigger festival is planned for Millennium Square

