Hundreds of people enjoyed a celebration of diversity

Day of colour at the Leeds Holi Festival

Hundreds of people have been taking part in a nine-hour multicultural festival of colour.

Powered colours were thrown as DJs, live music and street food were enjoyed at the Leeds Holi Festival today (Saturday). The non-stop party, which started at noon, is being staged at Church Leeds on Woodhouse Lane. The festival, also known as Rang Barse, is sponsored by Asian restaurant chain Aagrah and was organised by the Leeds Indian Student Association and Leeds Beckett and Leeds University student unions. Designed to bring cultures together and celebrate diversity, today's event was held ahead of a bigger outdoor colour festival planned for Millennium Square in May.

Powdered paints were thrown.

1. Colourful event

Powdered paints were thrown.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Colours were splashed at Church Leeds on Saturday

2. Weekend fun

Colours were splashed at Church Leeds on Saturday
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
The event celebrated cultures.

3. Festival of colour

The event celebrated cultures.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
A bigger festival is planned for Millennium Square

4. Celebration

A bigger festival is planned for Millennium Square
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2