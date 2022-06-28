David Derbyshire: Public urged to report sightings of missing Leeds man

Police are appealing for the public's help in reporting any sightings of a Leeds man who has been reported missing.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 10:30 am
Updated Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 10:33 am

David Derbyshire was last seen at around 4pm yesterday (June 27) on Evanston Avenue in Kirkstall.

The 33-year-old usually walks along the canal into Leeds city centre.

He is described as a white man, 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build, with short, black and grey hair, green eyes and a full beard. He was last seen wearing dark blue trousers and an orange hi-vis shirt.

David Derbyshire.

Anyone who has seen David or who has information about his movements or whereabouts is asked to contact Leeds District CID by using 101 Live Chat on the West Yorkshire Police website or calling 101, quoting log 1782 of 27/06.

