David Derbyshire: Public urged to report sightings of missing Leeds man

David Derbyshire was last seen at around 4pm yesterday (June 27) on Evanston Avenue in Kirkstall.

The 33-year-old usually walks along the canal into Leeds city centre.

He is described as a white man, 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build, with short, black and grey hair, green eyes and a full beard. He was last seen wearing dark blue trousers and an orange hi-vis shirt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Derbyshire.