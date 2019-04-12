Dave Kelly Column: The issue of gambling is more prevalent than ever

Is gambling risky? You bet!

Saturday was Grand National day. For anyone of that persuasion, it’s the one day bookies are frequented by hapless once-a-yearers, looking bewildered as they are leapt upon by turf accountants’ finest, looking to make the experience of placing a bet as straightforward and painless as possible.

The introduction of fixed odds betting terminals or, to the more acquainted with this so-called crack cocaine of gambling, roulette machines into betting shops, replacing the older style fruit machine, has changed the way we gamble, clientele of the high street bookmakers and, ultimately, cost some people their relationships, jobs, sometimes lives.

Don’t get me wrong, I love having a bet on the football and even the odd horse, in what has become a pre-match ritual, an added bonus if your bets come in, resulting in a nice little earner. No harm in that, is there?

Unfortunately, I’m not so sure the discipline advised on notices on the walls is that easy to take heed of, and should maybe be a bit more honest. “Stop chasing” perhaps? It has not been uncommon in bookies up and down the land to see people being barred for punching machines, threatening staff and generally losing their head after losing their wages or benefits to these electronic beasts.

However, Saturday saw the machines unusually quiet. I discovered the stake, under new government legislation, has been massively dropped from up to £100 per spin every 30 seconds to a maximum stake of £2 a spin. The potential previously for massive wins from a relatively small stake was a massive pull for some who, whether they admit it or not, have been trying a cheeky tenner on the machine. That’s a lot of tenners in a week, and a lot of weeks in a year.

I recently trained in delivering workshops for young people who gamble and was shocked at one speaker who informed us of the tragedy of her son who took his own life after spiralling into debt. Convenience is everything these days. I was lucky. I didn’t learn the hard way.

But you only need to stick on daytime telly to see the targeted female casinos offering deals to women, often stay-at-home mums, with all the visual glamour and promise of being a winner. Don’t fall for it, ladies!

The warnings on cigarettes include pictures of diseased lungs and bold lettering in black. Of course, as we know, people will always choose to smoke. That’s free will. It’s the same with gambling online or over the counter. You only need to watch a televised football match to see sponsors promoting betting franchises. Even my own beloved team sports the logo of a well known such company.

Perhaps it should be a picture of someone holding his head in his hands. Or an empty fridge on a Friday.

The good news is there are lots of support agencies out there. Help is on hand, should you need it. Or think someone close might.

And, believe me, it may well be closer to home than you think.

Even the NHS recognise gambling addiction is on the rise with more referrals being made than ever. So, for those of us who do enjoy a flutter, try bet within your means, make it enjoyable and quit while you’re ahead, if you are up.

After all, everyone knows you never boast about your losers, only your winners.

It’s not worth gambling away your happiness, or that of those close to you, is it?