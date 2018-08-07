Dates for spectacular Leeds Christmas Market 2018 announced

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Jane Dowson , enjoying the merry go round with Kurt Stroscher at the Leeds German Christmas Market.
The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Jane Dowson , enjoying the merry go round with Kurt Stroscher at the Leeds German Christmas Market.
0
Have your say

As the song says: 'It's the most wonderful time of the year.'

That's right, we're starting to think about Christmas already! (If only we could get this pesky heatwave out of the way).

Leeds Christmas market

Leeds Christmas market

And Christmas isn't Christmas in Leeds without the world famous Christkindelmarkt in Millennium Square.

Thousands travel to the winter wonderland in the city centre to sample the fine mulled wines, the belly-warming bratwursts and the steins and steins and steins of German beer.

And the good news is, it's returning for 2018!

The Christmas market will pitch up in Millennium Square from Friday, November 9 until Saturday, December 22.

PIC: SWNS

Arts project strips away grey paint to reveal Banksy graffiti beneath

Boots - Google Maps

Boots has launched its massive baby event and there's buy one get one free on nappies