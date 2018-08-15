Date scheduled for inquests after two men killed at hospital

LONG-awaited inquests into the deaths of two men killed at a Leeds hospital are finally set to be held after almost four years.

Paranoid schizophrenia sufferer Harry Bosomworth, 70, attacked fellow patients Ken Godward, 76, and Roger Lamb, 79, with a walking stick after being taken off his anti-psychotic medication while being treated for cancer at St James’ Hospital in Leeds in February 2015.

Harry Bosomworth

At a pre-inquest review hearing at Wakefield Coroner’s Court, senior coroner Kevin McLoughlin set a provisional start date of Monday December 10 and listed the inquests for six days.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust has apologised to the families involved, saying it had “let these patients down”, and that it had since made significant improvements to the way it cared for patients with mental health needs.

Ken Godward’s daughter-in-law Lisa Dixon said after the hearing: “Today is a start and in December we are hoping to get answers.”

Mr Bosomworth died of cancer in June 2015. His stepdaughter Rita Martin of Swarcliffe said she was happy a date has been set, adding: “I’m hoping lessons will be learned.”

The deaths only came to light earlier this year when an independent report into the incident, commissioned by hospital bosses, was leaked.