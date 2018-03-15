Data staff at Leeds company are gearing up for new opportunities

A new initiative at Leeds-based automotive data experts cap hpi is aiming to make sure the company’s staff are on the right road to career success.

Changing Gear has been designed to promote personal empowerment, both at cap hpi itself and across the wider automotive industry.

Set up primarily with female staff in mind but open to all employees, the initiative gives participants access to development sessions, networking events and community involvement opportunities.

Changing Gear is the brainchild of cap hpi employees Beth Davies, Claire Atkinson and Michaela Hill.

Beth, product manager at cap hpi and a self-confessed ‘petrol head’, said: “Some elements of the manufacturing side of the automotive industry are still very male dominated and as with other sectors it’s crucial and timely that this imbalance is redressed.

“I personally enjoy being able to share my personal motoring product knowledge and still get a great buzz from proffering my thoughts, which sometimes still results in a surprised reaction.

“However, I believe gender should not even enter into it – if you know your stuff then use that to maximum effect in the workplace.

“These are the types of traditional barriers that we are intending to bring down with our empowerment programme at cap hpi.”

Beth added: “I love working and living in Leeds, which is a very progressive city particularly on the digital innovations front and working at cap hpi, I’m very fortunate to be able to play to my strengths and also be encouraged and supported at every turn.”

