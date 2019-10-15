The Dance Studio Leeds performs anniversary show for St Gemma’s Hospice
The Dance Studio Leeds has celebrated its tenth anniversary by putting on a show to raise funds for St Gemma’s Hospice.
Dancers at the studio performed two showings of A Celebration of Dance 3 at Leeds City College Quarry Hill Campus on October 12.
More than 150 dancers of all ages entertained the audience with 24 different routines, showing off their skills in ballet, bellydancing, Bhangra, commercial, Cuban salsa, jazz, tap and urban cheer.
The final fundraising total is still being added up, but organisers are confident they have reached their target of £2,000.
The performances were the third edition of A Celebration of Dance, with shows in 2014 and 2016 raising funds for the Leeds Children’s Teaching Hospital and Yorkshire Cancer Research respectively.
The Dance Studio is also selling raffle tickets and a limited amount of anniversary t-shirts and programmes in aid of the hospice.
For more information, visit www.thedancestudioleeds.com.