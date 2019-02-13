Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill signs up for Jane Tomlinson Appeal fundraising event in Leeds

She wrote herself into British sporting folklore with her gold medal winning exploits at the 2012 Olympics.

And now Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill is set to deliver another star turn as she gives her support to one of the best-loved causes in Leeds.

Dame Jessica was today announced among the guests appearing at the Sporting Social, an event being held at the Queens Hotel later this year in aid of the Jane Tomlinson Appeal.

She will be talking about her greatest career moments during the evening, which will raise vital funds for the appeal as it builds upon the legacy of the late Leeds cancer heroine Jane Tomlinson.

And the Sheffield-born retired heptathlete cannot wait to get involved with what promises to be a champion night out for sports fans from across Yorkshire and beyond.

Dame Jessica said: “Jane Tomlinson was a truly inspirational woman who achieved amazing things in the face of such adversity.

“I have no idea where she found the strength and courage to do all she did while living with incurable cancer.

“I’m thrilled that I can be part of the Sporting Social and raise funds for Jane’s charity, which helps children be happier and healthier and improves the lives of people living with cancer.

“I hope that lots of people will come and join us for what promises to be a fantastic, fun evening.”

More big-name guests are due to be announced over the next few weeks for the event, which is taking place on Friday, September 27, and will be hosted for the second year in a row by TV’s Clare Balding.

The line-up for the 2018 edition of the Sporting Social included former Leeds United players Dominic Matteo and Danny Mills as well as Olympic cycling legend Sir Chris Hoy, Paralympics champion Hannah Cockroft and boxing favourite Johnny Nelson.

Tickets for this year are on sale now, priced £65 a head or £600 for a table of 10.

They include welcome reception drinks and a two-course dinner that will be devised and cooked by Leeds-based celebrity chef Matt Healy.

For further information, visit the sportingsocial2019.eventdesq.com website or e-mail katie@janetomlinsonappeal.com.

Jane, a mum-of-three from Rothwell, won admirers around the world as she raised nearly £2m for good causes by tackling marathons and a series of other endurance events while battling cancer. She died in 2007, aged 43.