Dalton Mills in Keighley: 10 fire crews from across Yorkshire at scene of blaze on two floors of mills
Fire crews from across Yorkshire are currently on the scene of a blaze at Dalton Mills in Keighley.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said ten crews are in attendance at a fire at Dalton Mills in Keighley.
The fire was reported at 7.14am on Monday June 10, the service said.
This fire is currently on the 3rd and 4th floors of the building.
Crews are using hose reels and jets to tackle the flames.
Further updates will follow.
