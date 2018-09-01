Daddy Dec 'head over heels': TV presenter Declan Donnelly announces birth of baby girl

TV presenter Declan Donnelly has said he is "head over heels" as he announced the birth of his first child with wife Ali Astall.

He posted on Twitter: "Ali and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our baby girl, Isla Elizabeth Anne, who was born just after 9 o'clock this morning.

"Mother and daughter both doing well, Dad is head over heels! D x."

Donnelly, 42, also shared a picture of his baby daughter's hand wrapped around his finger.

The Britain's Got Talent host married Astall, his former manager, in 2015, and they announced they were to become first-time parents earlier this year.

The new arrival comes days after it was confirmed that Donnelly will head to the Australian jungle to present I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! later this year alongside Holly Willoughby.

This Morning star Willoughby is filling in for Donnelly's long-time presenting partner Ant McPartlin, who is taking a step back from TV commitments until next year.

McPartlin admitted to drink-driving after an incident in March which saw him banned from the road for 20 months and fined £86,000.

Ant and Dec have presented the reality programme together since it began in 2002.