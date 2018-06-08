Dad of starving Leeds teenager who died in squalid condition tells jury he ‘put up brick wall’ over tragedy

A FATHER whose 18-year-old son died after being found malnourished in squalid conditions at his Leeds home today told a jury he had “put up a brick wall” since learning of the tragedy.

Steven Burling is giving evidence at a manslaughter trial over the death of Jordan Burling.

The court has heard Jordan was “skin and bone” and weighed less than six stones when paramedics found him lying on a filthy inflatable mattress.

Jordan was wearing a soiled nappy and was covered in pressure sores when when paramedics arrived at Butterbowl Garth in June 2016.

Jurors have also heard that the remains of a baby boy were found in a bag at the property.

Jordan’s mother, Dawn Cranston, 45, grandmother Denise Cranston, 70; and sister Abigail Burling, 25, are on trial accused of manslaughter and an alternative charge of causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable adult. They deny all the charges.

Mr Burling, 51, who lives in Seacroft, said he last saw his son around two years before his death.

He described how he met Dawn Cranston when he was at Thomas Danby College doing a catering course when he was aged about 22 and she was aged 18.

Mr Burling, who appeared tearful in the witness box, said he lived with Dawn Cranston in the Old Farnley area after the birth of daughter Abigail.

He told the court that he was “happy” following the birth of Jordan, but the pregnancy was not planned.

Mr Burling said he split up from Dawn Cranston by the time their children were at school and he did not see his children for many years.

He told the court: “We drifted apart, me and Dawn, and I didn’t want to bring things back up - memories of good times and all this lot.”

Mr Burling, who described his occupation as a “shelf filler”, said he continued to pay child maintenance.

He told the court he got back in contact with his children after Abigail turned up at his home one day.

The father said Jordan was aged around 15 or 16 when he saw him.

Prosecutor Nicholas Lumley, QC, asked Mr Burling: “How did he look?”

Mr Burling replied: “Healthy.”

Asked by Mr Lumley how he felt about his son’s death, Mr Burling said: “Because of what has happened, I put a brick wall in front. I can’t really grieve.”

Prosecutors say Jordan died as a result of malnutrition, immobility and infection-riddled sores after being “allowed to decay” for several weeks before his death.

The jury has been told his body was likened to those of prisoners held in WWII extermination camps.

The jury also heard how a police search of the house after Mr Burling’s death uncovered the body of Dawn Cranston’s full-term newborn baby, which had been stuffed into a rucksack.

Dawn Cranston has admitted to endeavouring to conceal the birth of a child.

