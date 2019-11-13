Dad climbs Yorkshire Three Peaks twice in one day for Leeds charity Candlelighters

Ian Clarkson, dad of Emily Clarkson, set himself the task of a lifetime by taking on the Yorkshire Three Peaks - not just once, but twice in one day.

He wanted to give something back to the charity, which supported the family after Emily was diagnosed with Infant Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia in 2018 aged just nine-months-old.

Mr Clarkson completed the trek in just 14 hours 33 minutes, raising a total of £6,302.

Since Ian’s challenge his family - including partner Tanya Woodcock and son Oliver Clarkson - friends and local community of Leyburn have all come together under the name team Emily to continue the fundraising.

Tanya said: “Candlelighters have been invaluable to us as a family, not only do they support you on the ward they help you on the whole journey.

“They also provide us with financial help when needed, respite breaks for the family and emotional support along with sibling support for our son Oliver.

“Without Candlelighters this journey would have been far more difficult and we just want to be able to give something back to them, they are your extended family and this counts for so much as you tend to be away from your own for months at a time.”