Cyclists set to go on the rampage at a Leeds multi-storey car park

A gladiator style charity cycling challenge returns to Leeds next month which will see competitors tackle the lung-busting climb up the multi-storey car park at Victoria Leeds.

The Rampage will see pairs of cyclists, of all ages and abilities, take to the summit from 5pm next Thursday (July 4).

It is the second year that the event has run and this year cyclists in the open, female and under 18 categories will get at least two runs up the course. Setting off at one-minute intervals, the quickest riders will compete in a series of head to head knockout rounds before the eventual winners are crowned.

All money raised will be shared by LandAid, the property industry charity working to end youth homelessness in the UK, and Variety the Children’s Charity, which works to improve the lives of children and young people throughout the UK who are sick, disabled or disadvantaged.

The Rampage is the concept of Rupert Visick, Managing Director of Leeds property consultancy, Gent Visick. He said: “The Rampage was the first cycling challenge of its kind in the UK when it launched in Leeds last year and was a huge success. This year, it will be even bigger and better, with a new timing system, large warm up area and everyone will get at least two rides of the course.

“It’s a great event for spectators to enjoy against a backdrop of live music, and great local food and drink, so there’s something for everyone. Plus, Red Bull has come on board to support us which speaks volumes about the quality of The Rampage and we’re looking forward to raising money for two very deserving charities.”

Leeds' New York style eatery, East 59th will be providing a barbecue, North Brewing Co will be serving craft ale and spectators can also enjoy coffee served by Rapha’s expert baristas.

The Rampage is sponsored by Gent Visick, LeedsBID and home builder Strata with support from All Things Ride, Chevin Cycles, Spokd, Finn PR and SLBPR.

Cyclists wanting to take part can register via the website: www.therampageleeds.com as there are still places available.