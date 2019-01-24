Cyclist, 46, dies after being hit by a car at Cardigan Fields in Leeds

Have your say

A cyclist has died after being struck by a car near McDonald's in Kirkstall.

The collision happened at around 7pm on Wednesday night but the man died in hospital on Thursday morning.

He was struck as he left the Aldi car park at Cardigan Fields retail park.

West Yorkshire Police said:-

"Police are appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision involving a cyclist in Leeds.

"The 46-year-old man was pronounced dead in hospital this morning following the incident at 7pm last night at Cardigan Fields, Kirkstall.

"The man was involved in a collision with a grey Ford Fiesta as he exited the car park of the Aldi store onto the road that runs past McDonald’s and leads to Evanston Avenue.

"The driver stopped at the scene and has been spoken to by officers.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any relevant dashcam footage is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting reference 13190041829."