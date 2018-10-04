Cyclist, 36, critical in hospital after being hit by van on York road

Have your say

A 36-year-old cyclist is in a critical condition in a Leeds hospital after being hit by a van in York last night.

The man was cycling on the A1036 interchange at Askham Bar when the accident happened involving a red Ford Transit van at the junction with the A64 around 8pm.

The cyclist was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by ambulance with what were described as potentially life threatening injuries.

Witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police .

Alternatively please email Martin.Usher@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk