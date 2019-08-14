Cycling gold medalist makes Rothwell St Mary’s Primary School pupils’ day

Excited pupils at Rothwell St Mary’s Primary School were in the right gear when they had a visit from GB Olympic gold medal cyclist, Callum Skinner.

Following Aldi’s recent store opening in Rothwell, the Olympic hero visited the lucky children as part of Aldi’s partnership with Team GB to help children to develop their understanding of the benefits of fresh and healthy food.

The school visit comes as part of Aldi’s initiative, Get Set to Eat Fresh, which hopes to inspire 1.2 million school children aged five to 14, to learn more about the benefits of cooking fresh, healthy food with their families.

The Team GB cyclist, delivered an inspirational assembly addressing the benefits of eating healthy food and exercising.

Aldi store manager, Phil Wilkinson, said: “Since opening the Rothwell store in July, we’ve had a really successful couple of weeks. It’s been great to meet more of our new customers and share our everyday amazing products with them. I’m also thrilled that we’ve been able to support Rothwell St Mary’s Primary School through our partnership with Team GB.”

Team GB star, Callum Skinner, added: “I’ve had a fantastic time with the children from Rothwell St Mary’s Primary School, they were an absolute delight. It was great to talk to them about the importance of eating healthily and how it can be fun to prepare your own meals! Hopefully I’ve also managed to inspire the pupils to keep active and try different sports.”

During his visit to Rothwell St Mary’s Primary, Callum talked to the pupils about his experience of the Olympics and took them through his challenging training regime as an Olympian. The children of Rothwell St Mary’s Primary School also got the chance to hold Callum’s impressive gold medal.

The Olympian presented a donation of fresh fruit and snacks to the school, courtesy of the new Aldi store on Carlton Lane.

