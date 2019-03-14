Cycling boost for residents

A fleet of new bikes for four community hubs was celebrated at Harehill’s Compton Centre.

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s £60m CityConnect programme, which works in with local authorities and organisations to encourage more people to travel by bike or on foot, has funded 14 new bikes and 10 bike lockers, as well as locks, spare parts and advance bike maintenance training for a member of staff to service the fleet.

Coun Kim Groves, Chair of West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Transport Committee, joined the celebration, which included pedal-powered smoothies, e-bike trials, and free bike checks.

The CityConnect team also handed out information about routes, as well as free adult cycle training and bike maintenance.

Coun Groves said: “From tackling physical inactivity and obesity to reducing congestion on our roads and improving air quality – encouraging more people to cycle and walk benefits us all.

“This work builds on what’s already been achieved through CityConnect’s community grant scheme, through which 22 organisations were awarded a total of more than £170,000 last year.

“Working with organisations already at the heart of our communities to provide tailored support, helping people overcome barriers and access to employment, education and training via a cost-effective, convenient means of transport, is absolutely vital.”

Seacroft’s Community Hub, Seacroft South One Stop Centre and Halton Library have also benefitted from the latest chain of new cycling facilities.