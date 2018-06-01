Cycle superhighway work is back on track in Leeds

Work has restarted on a major extension to the Leeds-Bradford cycle superhighway after the project was put on hold following the collapse of original contractor Carillion.

Transport infrastructure business Colas is the new contractor on the scheme, which began in autumn last year before grinding to a halt as Carillion imploded in January.

The superhighway’s Leeds city centre extension will run along Wellington Street to City Square and from Queen Street to Westgate as well as north-to-south along the line of St Peter’s Street.

It is being delivered by Leeds City Council in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA).

Any costs incurred because of the delay to the scheme have been covered by a financial bond that the council secured before Carillion was awarded the contract last year.

Coun Keith Wakefield, chair of the WYCA transport committee, said: “I’m delighted that this important project to provide Leeds with high quality, safe cycle routes through the city centre is back on the ground.

“Through [our] CityConnect programme, we support the robust approach that our partners at Leeds City Council have taken in responding to a national issue to ensure that this excellent project will be delivered as quickly as possible, creating more opportunity for people to travel around Leeds in a sustainable way,”

Opened in 2016, the superhighway originally covered 23 kilometres east-to-west between Seacroft and Bradford but did not run through Leeds city centre.