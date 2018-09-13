Customer connections pay off for Leeds agency

Leeds-based agency ResearchBods is celebrating after announcing a 41 per cent growth in revenue over the last year.

The agency has also secured contracts with a string of major clients, including The Telegraph, Asda, Hearst, O2 and The AA.

And, in a sign of the positive times at ResearchBods, it has appointed nearly a dozen new staff in the last six months alone.

Recent recruits include Robbie Stewart, who will oversee company process and GDPR compliance in his role as business analyst.

New appointments in the agency’s insight and strategy team include Hannah Downs as insight director, Jim Parkinson as associate director, Steven Bird as senior insight executive and Joe Woolley as insight executive.

The other arrivals are Kirk Stevens, Ben Jones, Michael Weatherby, Lil Stanton, Chloe Emerson and Angeliki Tzempetzi.

ResearchBods provides brands, agencies and organisations with “data and intelligence” that helps them identify exactly what their customers are doing and thinking.

The agency says its work is “driven by curiosity and powered by technology”.

Jonathan Clough, co-founder and director at ResearchBods, said: “The continued growth we’ve seen as a business is a true testament to the calibre of staff we have working here.

“The team’s commitment to providing best in class solutions to our clients is second to none.

“All our new hires have been carefully selected for their talent and expertise in helping our clients get closer to their customers.”

The Yorkshire Evening Post runs a regular Digital City column in partnership with Sky Betting & Gaming.

The platform aims to highlight the giant strides being made by a sector that boasts around 3,000 organisations in Leeds.