Cruel thugs throw 'loving and trusting' cat out of moving car in Leeds

A group of youths have left a family pet traumatised after throwing it out of a moving car.

Ten-year-old cat Bandit was rescued from the busy road after the shocking incident on Waterloo Lane in Bramley.

Vets at Bramley Vets4Pets treated Bandit, who escaped serious injury, and managed to trace his owners.

Staff believe the cat was targeted by a group of youths who were seen in the car because of his trusting nature.

"Bandit is microchipped so we were able to inform his owners who were unaware of the incident. He is a loving and trusting cat and this was why we think he had been picked up. He hasn't suffered any physical injuries and thankfully was saved from harm. He is a little quiet today but is doing fine."

