Cross-county police response to Yorkshire Dales collision

A cross-county emergency service operation is reportedly under way after a road collision in the Yorkshire Dales.

North Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Group said this afternoon there was a road traffic collision on the B6255 near Newby Head Farm between Ingleton and Hawes.

The road is closed and will be for some time, the force said.

According to a social media post by the force, it has received help from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Yorkshire Ambulance Service as well as West Yorkshire Police, Lancashire Police and Cleveland Police.

More details to come.