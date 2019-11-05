Youths set garden on fire in South Leeds

Youths set a garden on fire in Middleton. Photo provided by Sergeant Jordan McGowan of West Yorkshire Police.

The incident happened in Middleton at around 7.15pm this evening.

Sergeant Jordan McGowan shared the incident on Twitter, calling the behaviour "horrific" and stating that it put the family at serious risk.

The officer said: "Horrific behaviour in Middleton where youths have been and set someone’s garden on fire... putting family and children at serious risk inside the house... thankfully patrols from Leeds South were in the area."

Sharing Sgt McGowan's post, the Leeds South neighbourhood team urged parents to make sure they know where their children are.

On Facebook, the team said: "Our officers are out today on high visibility patrol in Leeds South neighbourhoods ensuring residents are safe.

"If you are out tonight please be vigilant and if your children are out please make sure you know where they are.

"We are working hard to tackle the ASB (anti-social behaviour) and have extra officers out tonight.

"Our officers will not tolerate this and if you are caught putting others at risk; there will be consequences."