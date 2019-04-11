'You left something behind' - police plea after driver flees vehicle forgetting several bags of cannabis

A bungling criminal left behind some rather damning evidence in a police chase in West Yorkshire.

Officers pursuing a car in Wakefield were unsuccessful in apprehending the driver after he abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot.

Cannabis found inside a car which was being chased by police in Wakefield. Picture: @WYP_RPU

But a search of the car unearthed an interesting discovery, and now police have appealed for the man to hand himself in if he wants his possessions back.

Several bags of cannabis were found inside the car after the chase by West Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Unit on Tuesday night earlier this week.

In a move which caused amusement online, the force tweeted pictures of the bags of drugs found, writing: "A car failed to stop for us and the occupant ran off. I think he left something behind. If he wants it back please get in touch we would love to speak to him. Each bag is 8inches wide."

Earlier this week, the force also shared pictures of a knife and ball-bearing gun found on a driver who was found to be over the drug-driving limit.