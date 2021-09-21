Christopher Lock was out of prison on licence when he targeted the property in Kirkstall as the homeowners were in bed.

Leeds Crown Court heard Lock was wearing an electronic tag at the time of the offence.

After he was arrested in the vehicle, checks of the device revealed he had been near to the property at the time of the offence and had driven the vehicle dangerously.

Leeds burglar Christopher Lock was returned to prison for three years and three months.

Lock, 29, of no fixed address, was jailed for three years and three months after pleading guilty to burglary, two counts of theft, dangerous driving and having no insurance.

David Ward, prosecuting, said a woman reported her car missing from outside her home on April 8 this year.

There had been no signs of a break-in and no forensic evidence was found inside the property.

The vehicle was found five days later near where Lock had been living.

The prosecutor said Ward's DNA was found inside the car.

Disposable gloves and tools associated with burglary and vehicle theft were found in the car.

The burglary offence took place on May 11 at a property at The Rise, in Kirkstall.

The couple who lived at the house heard a loud bang and their dog barking at 11.30pm.

There was a large storm at the time so they did not suspect anything.

They later noticed that furniture had been moved and realised there had been an intruder.

It was then discovered that a patio window had been smashed and car keys were missing.

The vehicle was missing from outside the house and police were contacted.

Officers saw Lock in the stolen vehicle a short time later.

One of the officers approached the car while it was parked up and Lock was in the driving seat.

The officer managed to remove the keys from the ignition and Lock was arrested.

Road cameras were checked which showed Lock driving the vehicle dangerously.

A check of the electronic tag also placed the defendant near to the scene of the burglary at the time of the offence.

Hannah Bond, mitigating, said Lock was suffering with mental health problems at the time and was also in fear of his safety as "someone was looking for him."

Ms Bond said the defendant told police of his fears days before the burglary.

She said: "That was a cry for help and nothing was done.

"At that point he made a decision, completely wrongly, to go and commit a crime to get himself arrested.

"That was the only thing to get him off the streets."