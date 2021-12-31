'You could have killed someone': Uninsured driver reached 136mph during police chase

Luke Milner had no licence or insurance when he tried to accelerate away from police on the A162 Ferrybridge bypass in the early hours of August 18.

Leeds Crown Court heard police spotted a Skoda Fabia on Pontefract Road at around 2.30am.

Hannah Turner, prosecuting, said the officer became suspicious when the Skoda, driven by 20-year-old Milner, began picking up speed and he refused to stop after the blue lights and sirens were activated.

Leeds Crown Court

The chase lasted for about ten minutes before Milner pulled over, but he reached more than 100mph, swerving between lanes and undertaking other vehicles.

Milner, of Carleton Park Road, Pontefract, admitted a charge of dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

He had no previous convictions.

No mitigation was offered after Judge Christopher Batty said he would not send him to jail.

However, he said: "What an appalling piece of driving. What were you thinking of?

"You could have killed someone, not least yourself.

"The irony of trying to escape for having no insurance is just bizarre.

"I accept it's completely out of character. You brought yourself to a stop, gave yourself up and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity."

Milner was given a six-month jail term, suspended for 18 months, plus 180 hours of unpaid work.