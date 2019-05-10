Yorkshire woman will go on trial accused of manslaughter over death of ten month old baby

A woman is to go on trial charged with manslaughter over the death of a baby girl in her care.

Sarah Higgins has appeared before Leeds Crown Court accused of the unlawful killing of ten month old Skyla Giller.

Baby Sykla was found unresponsive at an address of Oakfield Grove, Skelmanthorpe, Huddersfield, on August 24, 2017.

She was taken to hospital but died two days later.

Higgins, 41, of Hillcrest Avenue, Townville, Castleford, spoke only to confirm her name, date of birth, nationality and enter the not guilty plea when the charge was put to her by the court clerk.

A trial date was set for January 21 next year and is expected to last three weeks.

The court heard around ten expert witnesses are likely to give evidence at the trial.

The trial will be heard before a High Court judge.

A pre-trial hearing will take place on October 21.

The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl, QC, granted Higgins bail until the next hearing.