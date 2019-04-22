Yorkshire police forces show support for first national Stephen Lawrence day

Police forces across Yorkshire have shown their support for the inaugural national Stephen Lawrence day on the 26th anniversary of his murder.

West Yorkshire Police tweeted: "West Yorkshire Police is proud to support the first national Stephen Lawrence day.

"The day is an opportunity for young people and communities to make their voices heard."

The force in Humberside said: "Today we stand together against hate, as we remember Stephen Lawrence on the 26th anniversary of his brutal murder."

Stephen Lawrence, 18, was murdered on April 22, 1993 by a gang of racists in south east London as he waited for a bus with his friend Duwayne Brooks.

The original police investigation into his death was hampered by prejudice, incompetence and alleged corruption.

Two of his killers, Gary Dobson and David Norris, were convicted of murder over his death in 2012 but the remaining three or four culprits have never been brought to justice.

Last year Scotland Yard said that the investigation would be shelved unless any new significant information came to light.

The aftermath of Stephen's murder was a watershed moment in modern race relations in the UK, after the subsequent Macpherson Report into the case concluded the police were guilty of "institutional racism".

The case remains under scrutiny as part of a public inquiry into the actions of undercover police officers, who are said to have targeted campaigners supporting the Lawrence family.

Humberside Police will host a reflective service at the Amazing Grace Chapel, Beverley Rd, Hull, from 6.30pm.

They said: ""Together we will look back at Stephen’s life, the challenges his family and the wider community faced and the positive changes that have come about as a result of their determination.

Community Safety Manager Adil Khan, said: “Today, like every day, we will stand together with people of northern Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire to say that we do not and will not accept hate crime.

“Thankfully, in the 26 years that have passed since Stephen was killed, attitudes have changed and the vast majority of people know that targeting someone because of who they are is not just offensive – it’s an offence.

“We do all we can to support those who are the victims of hate crime and to show them it is not something that they should put up with.”

Dr Neville Lawrence, Stephen's father, has said today he no longer thinks about his son's remaining killers being brought to justice.

On the first Stephen Lawrence Day on Monday, Dr Lawrence said he instead focuses on trying to stop further bloodshed amid concerns about the recent surge in violent crime.

The national day to commemorate the aspiring architect's life and legacy was announced by Prime Minister Theresa May last year.

Dr Lawrence said: "I had hoped that my son's legacy would have been all around us in the buildings he would have designed as an architect but unfortunately he was snatched away from us.

"I wish a day in my son's memory was for more joyful reasons, but I am pleased and very proud that there is Stephen Lawrence day so people will always remember him and the tragedy of his death.

"With the level of violence on our streets at the moment I hope that Stephen's day will be used to talk about peace as well as to remember Stephen's life, which was cut too short.

"I don't think about my son's other killers being brought to justice any more. I am too busy trying to help the cause of reducing violence on our streets.

"Instead of being angry I try to use my energy to motivate children and tell them that the can achieve whatever they want to achieve."

Mr Lawrence is President of the Violent Crime Prevention Board, that aims to reduce bloodshed among young people, partly by diverting them away from crime.

There have been improvements in the ways that Britain tackles discrimination since Stephen's death but Dr Lawrence suggests "there is never going to be a time when you can say everything has been done and we can sit down and relax - that is never going to happen."

The Prime Minister said the murder was a "watershed moment for our country" that "demanded we wake up to the reality of the racism that still exists in our society".