Yorkshire police arrest beggar with fake signs after six court summons in one month

Two beggars using faked signs in Bradford have been reported to the courts and now face potential prosecutions.

Police in the city revealed the way they dealt with three different beggars this week.

The signs seized from a beggar by police. Photo: West Yorkshire Police/Facebook

The first was given an anti-social behaviour warning. Police also arranged a bed for the man for the night, because the freezing cold weather meant that emergency accommodation was open.

The second, who police said was 'NOT homeless despite holding a sign claiming to be' was interviewed and reported to court.

The third beggar was summonsed to court 'six times in December alone' and was arrested for begging.

A West Yorkshire Police officer said: "He is NOT homeless. He is a persistent beggar who pretends to be homeless by holding these signs photographed below in order to get more money.

"He has now been bailed and will be attending court.

"Please be careful of who you are giving your money to and how they are spending this money. There are better ways to give, for information please visithttps://streetsupport.net/"

The information was shared on West Yorkshire Police's Bradford Facebook page.

-> Should you give money to street beggars? What Police and charities say