Yorkshire paedophile jailed for three-year abuse that began when girl was eight years old

A paedophile from West Yorkshire has been jailed after abusing a young girl for three years, starting when she was eight years old.

Mark Greenwood, 54, from Normanton, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday, May 7 after pleading guilty to nine offences, including serious sexual offences, against a young girl.

The offences included six sexual offences and three of making indecent images of a child.

The abuse took place over a three year period starting when the victim was eight years old.

Greenwood's abuse came to light when the young girl told another adult what had happened.

It was then reported to Wakefield Police in 2018 who arrested Greenwood.

In May 2019 he was sentenced to 14 years in prison with another five years on licence on his release from prison.

The 54-year-old will be placed on the sex offenders register for life.

Greenwood was also given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe of Wakefield District Police, said: “Greenwood committed some of the most serious sexual offences against his child victim over a sustained period with the offending only coming to light after she told another adult what had been occurring.

“He has received a lengthy sentence at court, reflecting the truly awful nature of his offending against a very young and vulnerable victim.

“We are glad that his guilty pleas have at least spared the victim and her family the ordeal of a trial and that they have seen a dangerous man put behind bars.”

She added: “All reports of sexual assault are treated seriously and investigated thoroughly by specially trained detectives and we would always advise victims to come forwards and report to allow us to seek justice for them.”

