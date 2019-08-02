Yorkshire man who made threats to kill jailed

A man who made threats to kill and controlled his victim through intimidation and fear has been sentenced to two years in prison.

John Lowndes, 47, of Skipton (no fixed address) appeared at York Crown Court on Tuesday 23 July 2019 and pleaded guilty to making threats to kill and engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour.

He received an eight month prison sentence for making the threats and was handed a further 16-month sentence for engaging in coercive behaviour.

A restraining order was also imposed on him, preventing him from contacting the victim for 10 years.

Lowndes was initially arrested Saturday 29 June 2019, after shouting he was going to kill his victim outside of a property in Skipton.

Following a statement given to the police by his victim, who described how fearful they were of him because of his threatening behaviour, he was also charged with coercive controlling behaviour.

He was remanded into custody until his first appearance at York Magistrates Court on Monday 1 July 2019, where he pleaded guilty to both charges.

He then appeared at York Crown Court on the Tuesday 23 July 2019 and was sentenced to a total of two years imprisonment.

Speaking about the sentence handed to Lowndes, Detective Constable Amy Beveridge of Harrogate Investigation Hub said:“Lowndes used threats of violence to control his victim, leaving them in genuine fear for their life.

"When he shouted those threats to kill that day, he knew exactly what affect they would have, as the victim told police they were convinced that he would do as he stated.

“I would like to thank the victim for their incredible bravery in coming forward and making a report to the police.

"Without their courage to speak out, we would not of been able to ensure such a dangerous man was put behind bars.

“I also hope that the sentence, and the speed at which it was reached, sends a reassuring message to others who live in the shadow of fear and threats.

"Please come forward and make a report to police. We can put immediate measures in place to safeguard you and provide you with support throughout the criminal justice process. You may find that person who is currently making your life a living hell, could soon be far away from you, allowing you to rebuild your life and move on.”