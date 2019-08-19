Yorkshire man who deliberately set fire to Ilkley Moor to be sentenced today

Have your say

A Bradford man who deliberately set fire to Ilkley Moor will appear in court today to be sentenced.

Mohammed Zulkifl, 20, of Rufford Street, pleaded guilty to committing arson on Ilkley Moor back in April this year.

Up to 170 firefighters from five brigades tackled the major blaze which occurred over the Easter weekend.

Following devastating scenes, Bradford Council proposed a Public Space Protection Order to ban the lighting of fires or barbecues on Ilkley Moor, Baildon Moor and the moorlands around Haworth.

Councillors voted to push forward with the order at a recent meeting and it went out to a four week public consultation.

The move came after a number of blazes on Ilkey Moor led to calls by West Yorkshire Fire to get tougher on people whose reckless acts could severely damage the important moorland and put nearby homes at risk.

The order would ban “the lighting of fires; barbecues; Chinese lanterns; fireworks or using any article/object which causes a naked flame and which poses a risk of fire on the districts moorland - including Ilkley Moor, Baildon Moor and Haworth Moor.”

Zulkifl will appear before the Recorder of Bradford, Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC, in a hearing which is expected to last around 45 minutes.

He has been warned to expect "a substantial sentence of imprisonment".