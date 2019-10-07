Yorkshire man sentenced after dog killed by serious infections

A North Yorkshire man has been given a community sentence after leaving his dog to suffer with 'chronic' infections without treatment.

Dale Anthony Oldfield, of Windsor Crescent in Bridlington, was convicted in absence at Beverley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 2 of two offences under the Animal Welfare Act.

Oldfield kept his American bulldog Teagan in poor conditions and left her to suffer from 'chronic' skin and ear infections without taking her to the vets.

Taegan was seized by police on May 8 and received treatment, but later developed mammary tumours and her health deteriorated. Sadly, vets decided to put her to sleep.

Oldfield was given a 12-month community order with a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 180 hours of unpaid work.

He was also disqualified from keeping animals indefinitely and ordered to pay costs of £350 and an £85 victim surcharge.

RSPCA Inspector Claire Mitchell, who led the investigation, said the dog had suffered 'immensely'.

She said: “Mr Oldfield was found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to Taegan by failing to provide veterinary treatment for the chronic skin disease and ear infection she was suffering from, and for keeping her in unsuitable conditions.

“Mr Oldfield told the court that he loved his dog and he’d done the best he could but didn’t have the money for veterinary treatment.

"We discovered Taegan had been to the vet one year before and he’d been told she needed treatment but he didn’t take any action.

"Having a pet is extremely expensive and people need to consider whether they can afford the associated costs before taking one on.

"We appreciate that people’s circumstances can change and families can find themselves struggling financially but we would always encourage people to ask for help instead of leaving a pet in pain.”

