Yorkshire man charged with threats to kill after tweets which threatened Fratton Park football ground

North Yorkshire Police have confirmed a man has been charged with making threats to kill in connection with malicious tweets about a bomb plot.

The man, 22, from Northallerton, was charged on Friday, May 17 having been arrested in the early hours of Thursday, May 16.

He is scheduled to appear at York Magistrates Court on June 7.

The charge comes after a threat to 'kill 150 fans' at Portsmouth's home League One play-off semi-final tie against Sunderland was allegedly tweeted on Wednesday, May 15.

Police were alerted to the tweets, the account was suspended and an arrest was made.

The match in question took place on Thursday, May 16 with enhanced security checks put in place by Hampshire police and Portsmouth football club.

In a statement prior to the match the club said: ‘Portsmouth Football Club are aware of a message that has been posted on social media and are working with police on this matter.

‘The club would like to reassure fans that there will be enhanced security checks in place for Thursday’s play-off match."

The game went ahead with no problems.