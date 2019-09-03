Yorkshire man arrested over hammer attack - the minute he steps off plane

A man from Yorkshire has been arrested on suspicion of carrying out an alleged hammer attack - the minute he stepped off a plane.

The 28-year-old, who is from Hull, was on his way back from holiday when the arrest was made on Sunday.

He stepped off a plane at Manchester Airport at 11pm and was arrested immediately by a Humberside Constable.

The man was taken back to Hull where he was questioned in connection to the incident, which is alleged to have occurred in Hull city centre on Wednesday, June 26.

A man reported having his bike stolen at 5pm on Oslo Road, before being assaulted with a 'lump' hammer.

The suspect was released under investigation.

