Yorkshire learner arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing mum's car

A learner driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after losing control of his mother's car and crashing it into a tree near Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Police tweeted a photograph of the crashed car following the collision at Copgrove near Harrogate.

Police stated in the tweet: "Car belongs to the drivers mum who hadn't given him permission to drive it, probably because he doesn't have a licence... Blood sample obtained & submitted to @RSSS_Assessment after he blew 2.5x drink drive limit."