Tingley Athletic FC in Wakefield runs two men’s sides, 16 junior boys’ teams and nine junior girls’ teams.

They have not named the club responsible, but have reported them to the relevant league.

A statement posted on the club’s Facebook page read: "It is with sadness that we need to inform you that our boot exchange is currently unavailable due to the actions of a visiting team this weekend, who chose to take most of the boots and trainers that had been donated

Tingley Athletic FC's ground

“Our boot exchange has been a great success over the last year or so, people with genuine need have been able to access the boots so they can continue to train and play football with their teams. Only on Saturday a young man was looking and was thrilled that there was a pair of boots in his size that didn’t cost a small fortune.

“To the people who were overzealous on Sunday – please return what you don’t need so we can pass the footwear to people who do need it. We do have you on CCTV and we will be letting the league know.

“At grassroots level we talk about respect and kindness and this has made us deeply sad.