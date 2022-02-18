Yorkshire dog breeder fined for falsifying vaccination records after puppy became ill

Peter John Reynolds, 31, of Stokesley, pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud by false representation at York Magistrates Court yesterday.

In early 2020 Reynolds sold two puppies to different buyers with vaccination cards which were later found to be fake. The first puppy became ill so that the new owner took them to the vet where it became apparent that the vaccination apparently given was not a commonly used type.

The vet also had no record of vaccinating the puppy, which quickly raised alarm bells.

York Magistrates Court

The second puppy’s vaccination card showed the name and signature of a vet who did not work at the specified practice.