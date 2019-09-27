'Worst night of my life': Leeds man robbed by gang of women in Harehills after being discharged from hospital

A Leeds man has described how he was injured and robbed in Harehills after being discharged from hospital.

Aiden Wilson, 52, had been discharged from St James's Hospital at 8pm on August 26th when he 'lost his bearings' and started to walk up Roundhay Road in Harehills.

Aiden, from Seacroft, said he sat down in a shop doorway to catch his breath when he was approached by what he described as two Asian youths asking for money for a taxi.

The youths 'befriended' Aiden, who gave them each money for a taxi after they told him it was unsafe in the area.

Aiden said: "I didn't know why, but they asked me to come with them.

"They said it was unsafe around here.

"I went with them and they took me down a side street."

Aiden said on the back street were nine women of various ethnicities, who also asked him for money for taxis.

Aiden added: "The men legged it away and one of the women said 'they are dodgy'.

"They said they would look after me.

"I could not run after the men or catch them."

The women then continued to ask Aiden for money before he declined one of them, who he said pushed him to the ground - injuring his back and causing bleeds on his leg.

The culprit then took Aiden's wallet which contained over £100 in cash and his driving licence, he said.

Aiden attempted to call the police immediately but his phone had ran out of battery.

He added: "Nobody would help me, I just needed to call the police."

After stumbling back up the road, Aiden found a phone box which was not working, before moving further up the road to find another.

When he called the police, Aiden said they told him to not leave the box before an officer collected him and took him home.

Aiden said it was 'the worst night' of his life and he wanted to raise awareness of crime in the area and what happened to him.

He said he was scared to leave the house following the attack.

Aiden said: "It was the most horrendous night."

Since the attack, Aiden said his card had been used in Sainsbury's, McDonald's and on First Buses.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed they were investigating the incident as a robbery.

A spokesperson said: "The victim had his wallet and cash taken while walking down Roundhay Road.

"We are carrying out CCTV checks and enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone who was a witness to the incident, contact 101 quoting CRN 13190437300."