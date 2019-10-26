Women killed after being hit by a bus in Yorkshire

It happened on Westgate at the junction with Henry Street

At 6.30pm on Friday, September 25 a 62-year-old pedestrian was hit by a single-decker bus on Westgate in Huddersfield.

Emergency services attended but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Road closures were in place while the scene was examined.

It reopened at 12.45am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash.