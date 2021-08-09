Woman's death not treated as suspicious say police after incident outside Leeds train station
Police say the death of a woman following an incident outside Leeds Station on Sunday morning is not being treated as suspicious.
Monday, 9th August 2021, 8:25 pm
Officers were called to Wellington Street shortly before 2am to reports of a casualty.
Paramedics were also called, but the woman was sadly pronounced dead later in hospital.
A spokesperson said detectives had conducted a number of enquiries following the death.
They said: “A post-mortem examination which took place today has confirmed she very sadly died following a medical episode. Officers are now satisfied that there are no suspicious circumstances to her death, and no further action will be taken in relation to two people who were arrested in connection yesterday.”