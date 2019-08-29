Woman wanted by police on recall to prison could be in Leeds - have you seen her?

Have your say

Police have issued an appeal to find a woman who is wanted on recall to prison and could be in Leeds.

27-year-old Katie Millicent Craig could be in either Leeds or York, according to North Yorkshire Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously.

A spokesman for the force said: "Please share with friends in Leeds and York

"Have you seen 27 year-old Katie Millicent Craig?

"She is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of her licence. More details: northyorkshire.police.uk/fteldinj

"We believe she could be in Leeds and also has links to York.

"Please call 101 with any info or if you have seen her or Crimestoppers if you’d prefer not to give your name.

"Please quote reference number 12190130031 when providing information."