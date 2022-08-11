Woman "turned blind eye" to drug dealing at her home, Leeds Crown Court told

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abigail Balmforth was arrested, along with her partner, when police raided the property at Alva Court in Guiseley in November 2019 and found more than a kilogramme of cannabis worth around £11,500 stashed around the property.

Prosecutor Andrew Petterson told the court this week that officers found 929 grammes of the drug bagged up in the loft, another 210 grammes also in bags in the bedroom, and small quantities in the kitchen.

They found sealable dealer bags and dealer lists in a book.

They also found designer clothes, including Louis Vuitton and Gucci items, and £470 in cash in a kitchen drawer.

Balmforth, 34, provided two statements to police, first denying knowing anything about the drugs, then accepting she smoked the drug and that her partner would bring cannabis into the house.

He is currently awaiting trial on another matter.

She admitted a charge of allowing her premises to be used in the supply of cannabis.

Mitigating, Fuad Arshad said that Balmforth did not “benefit directly from the activities” at the house, that she is the sole carer for her 11-year-old child and had lost her job in the finance industry due to this offence.

He described it as a “very sad case” having been left in serious debt.

The judge, Recorder Ben Nolan QC, handed her a 12-month community order and 80 hours of unpaid work.