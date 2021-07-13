Woman suffers stab wounds to arms and face after assault in Beeston
Two women remain in police custody after an incident in Beeston where a woman was stabbed in the arms and face.
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 4:59 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 5:02 pm
Police were called to Dewsbury Road in Beeston at around 6.34pm on Monday evening after getting reports that a woman was lying on the ground injured outside a shop.
She was taken to hospital but it is not thought that her injuries are life threatening.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has confirmed that two women, aged 31 and 48, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm a short time later and they remain in custody.