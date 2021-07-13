Police were called to Dewsbury Road in Beeston at around 6.34pm on Monday evening after getting reports that a woman was lying on the ground injured outside a shop.

She was taken to hospital but it is not thought that her injuries are life threatening.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has confirmed that two women, aged 31 and 48, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm a short time later and they remain in custody.

