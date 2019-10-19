Woman seriously injured following Birstall crash with car being pursued by police

A 48-year-old woman was seriously injured in a crash with a car being pursued by police.

By The Newsroom
Saturday, 19th October 2019, 12:27 pm
Updated Saturday, 19th October 2019, 12:28 pm
A650 in Birstall

Emergency services attended on the A650 near Birstall yesterday evening (Oct 18) following a collision between a Mercedes car and a Vauxhall Corsa at about 18.41pm

A 48-year-old woman in the Corsa suffered a serious but not life threatening injury and was taken to hospital.

The Mercedes, which had been reported as stolen, was being pursued by police prior to the collision.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed a referral will be made to the IOPC.