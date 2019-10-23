Woman sentenced after pleading guilty to series of West Yorkshire burglaries
A woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a series of commercial burglaries in West Yorkshire.
Suzanne Hancox, 35, of Towngate, Newsome, burgled commercial premises, local convenience stores and pharmacies.
Officers from Kirklees CID and Huddersfield NPT teams worked closely together to investigate the crime.
She was arrested and subsequently charged with nine offences including eight burglary offences in the Newsome, Waterloo, Almondbury, Kirkheaton and Mirfield areas.
She appeared at court on Friday October 18 and pleaded guilty to the offences.
Hancox was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months.
Inspector Graham Dyson, from Huddersfield NPT said: “This is a significant result following the series of offences in the area.
“Over recent weeks, my officers have been reviewing all the offences relating to commercial premises and working closely with staff from Kirklees Council to target harden locations and be visible in the areas at critical times.
“The identification and conviction of this offender has come as a result of scrutinising all the crimes, then linking the offences to identify the suspect.
“I know that the business community in the area has suffered from a number of attacks against their premises and I hope that this arrest and conviction will result in a significant reduction in offending.”