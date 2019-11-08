Woman rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by van in Chapeltown

A woman has been rushed to hospital for treatment after sustaining serious injuries when she was struck by a van in Chapeltown

By Daniel Sheridan
Friday, 8th November 2019, 10:52 am
Updated Friday, 8th November 2019, 11:04 am

At 8.57am this morning (November 8) police were called to a road traffic collision involving a van and a pedestrian near to the junction of Chapeltown Road and Harehills Avenue in Leeds.

A silver Ford Transit Connect had been in collision with a woman in her sixties, police confirmed.

She received serious injuries and has been taken to Leeds General Infirmary for emergency treatment.

Chapeltown Road

The driver of the van stopped at the scene and has been spoken to by officers.

A scene is currently in place pending examination.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or the circumstances leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting log number 338 of November 8.