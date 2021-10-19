Karolina Serafin admitted the offences over the collision in which a woman was left in a critical condition.

Two men, one a serving police officer, were also hurt in the incident on Westgate, Wakefield, on July 11 this year.

Serafin, 24, of Tenby Grove, Worksop, Nottinghamshire, was the driver of a Renault Megane which crashed near the Black Horse pub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crash scene on Westgate, Wakefield, in July 11 2021.

The defendant appeared before Leeds Crown Court via a videolink from HMP New Hall for the brief plea hearing.

Sentencing was adjourned until November 8 to allow for victim impact statements, toxicology reports and video evidence to be prepared.

The court heard two of the victims also wished to attend court for the sentencing hearing.

Karolina Serafin has pleaded guilty to three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving in relation to the crash on Westgate.

Serafin was returned to custody after the hearing.

The collision took place at 1.24am and involved a Renault Megane and a police van.