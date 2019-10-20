Woman with leg injury trapped in vehicle after Leeds crash rescued by fire service
A woman had to be rescued by the fire service following a Leeds crash.
Sunday, 20th October 2019, 3:11 pm
Updated
Sunday, 20th October 2019, 3:12 pm
The crash - on St Johns Road, Woodhouse, Leeds - left one woman trapped inside the vehicle.
The woman sustained a leg injury in the two vehicle crash, the fire service confirmed.
Two pumps from Leeds attended the scene.
The woman was released by fire service personnel and transported to hospital by ambulance.