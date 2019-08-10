Woman in hospital with serious injuries after Leeds 'road rage' incident

A woman is in hospital with serious head injuries after a road rage incident which ended up in Armley.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the serious assault, which happened on Wednesday August 7.

The fight itself happened in Laurel Place, Armley (Photo: Google).

-> Man in hospital with serious injuries after street fight in Leeds city centre

At around 8pm, a man and a woman in a blue van became involved in what police believe is a 'road rage type incident' with a number of men in a white Kia on Geldard Road.

The occupants of both vehicles later got out on Laurel Place in Armley at around 9pm, where a fight started.

It left a 52-year-old woman from the van with serious head injuries

She is still in Leeds General Infirmary.

Two men, both aged 22, have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

-> A giant tarantula is on the loose in Leeds - and £100 reward on offer to find it

Detective Inspector Ciaran Whoriskey is leading the investigation and said: “I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who either witnessed this road rage type incident or anyone who saw the vehicles prior to the assault occurring.

“There will likely have been a number of vehicles on the road that evening and someone may recall seeing this unfold.

“If anyone remembers this and has Dash Cam technology fitted in their vehicle, please get in touch.

“You can call the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.

“Alternatively, you can use the live-chat facility available via the Contact Us section of the Force-website.”