Woman found murdered at Leeds house over Easter weekend is named
The emergency services were called to the house on Tempest Road in Beeston on Saturday where the body of 48-year-old Ruth Baker was found.
George Chalmers has since been charged with her death and he attended a brief court hearing via video link from HMP Leeds this afternoon.
The 53-year-old, who lives on Tempest Road, was not arraigned so no plea was entered. He was remanded back into custody and is due to appear again on May 3, when he may enter his plea. A psychiatrist’s report is also expected to be prepared in the coming months.
Meanwhile, police are continuing to investigate the death of Mrs Baker. Emergency services were called to the end-terrace property at about 1.15pm on Saturday, March 30, with the area quickly being cordoned off. Mrs Baker received medical attention but was confirmed to have died at the scene. On Monday morning, police confirmed Chalmers had been charged with the murder.
A police spokesperson said: "Enquiries remain underway to ascertain the full circumstances of what took place, but at this stage the incident appears to be isolated and police are not seeking anyone else in connection with the matter. Local Neighbourhood Policing Teams are carrying out reassurance patrols in the area."